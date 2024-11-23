How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23 Published 1:16 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

Only a single SEC game is on Saturday in college basketball action. That contest is the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Marquette Golden Eagles at Imperial Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 11:00 AM ET

