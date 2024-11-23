How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 23 Published 12:20 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

SEC teams will be in action in two games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Villanova Wildcats at Imperial Arena.

SEC teams will be in action in two games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Villanova Wildcats at Imperial Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at Penn State Lady Lions

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Texas A&M Aggies at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 9:00 PM ET

