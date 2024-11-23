NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 24 Published 7:20 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat hit the floor at Kaseya Center.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 24

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics -8.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.1 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 9.1 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSN

NBCS-BOS and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Pacers -11.5

Pacers -11.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 9.8 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 9.8 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)

Over (233 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN

MNMT and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers -1.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 7.5 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 7.5 points) Total: 208.5 points

208.5 points Total Pick: Over (215.8 total projected points)

Over (215.8 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSC

NBCS-PH and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: KFAA and FDSSUN

KFAA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Cavaliers -12.5

Cavaliers -12.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 17.5 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 17.5 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)

Over (233.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH

SportsNet and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Kings -7.5

Kings -7.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.8 total projected points)

Over (226.8 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.