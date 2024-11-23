SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 13 2024

Published 8:28 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 13 2024

College football Week 13 action includes 10 games with SEC teams. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Ole Miss vs. Florida | UMass vs. Georgia | UTEP vs. Tennessee

SEC Scores | Week 13

Florida 24 – Ole Miss 17

Florida won as a 12.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

  • Passing: DJ Lagway (10-for-17, 180 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Elijhah Badger (7 TAR, 5 REC, 87 YDS, 1 TD)

Ole Miss Top Performers

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-41, 323 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dart (14 ATT, 71 YDS)
  • Receiving: Cayden Lee (7 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ole Miss Florida
464 Total Yards 344
323 Passing Yards 180
141 Rushing Yards 164
2 Turnovers 1

Georgia 59 – UMass 21

UMass covered the 42.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Georgia Top Performers

  • Passing: Carson Beck (20-for-31, 297 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nate Frazier (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Arian Smith (3 TAR, 3 REC, 110 YDS, 1 TD)

UMass Top Performers

  • Passing: AJ Hairston (7-for-16, 121 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jalen John (9 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 3 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UMass Georgia
351 Total Yards 550
125 Passing Yards 342
226 Rushing Yards 208
2 Turnovers 0

Tennessee 56 – UTEP 0

Tennessee covered the 41.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 54.5-point total.

Tennessee Top Performers

  • Passing: Nico Iamaleava (17-for-23, 209 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dylan Sampson (11 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Bru McCoy (6 TAR, 4 REC, 37 YDS, 2 TDs)

UTEP Top Performers

  • Passing: JP Pickles (10-for-15, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Skyler Locklear (8 ATT, 37 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kenny Odom (13 TAR, 8 REC, 70 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UTEP Tennessee
230 Total Yards 460
149 Passing Yards 219
81 Rushing Yards 241
3 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 13 SEC Schedule

Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

