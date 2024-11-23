SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 13 2024 Published 8:28 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

College football Week 13 action includes 10 games with SEC teams. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

Ole Miss vs. Florida | UMass vs. Georgia | UTEP vs. Tennessee

SEC Scores | Week 13

Florida 24 – Ole Miss 17

Florida won as a 12.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 56.5-point total.

Florida Top Performers

Passing: DJ Lagway (10-for-17, 180 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

DJ Lagway (10-for-17, 180 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Montrell Johnson (18 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Elijhah Badger (7 TAR, 5 REC, 87 YDS, 1 TD)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-41, 323 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (24-for-41, 323 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Dart (14 ATT, 71 YDS)

Dart (14 ATT, 71 YDS) Receiving: Cayden Lee (7 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ole Miss Florida 464 Total Yards 344 323 Passing Yards 180 141 Rushing Yards 164 2 Turnovers 1

Georgia 59 – UMass 21

UMass covered the 42.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Georgia Top Performers

Passing: Carson Beck (20-for-31, 297 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carson Beck (20-for-31, 297 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nate Frazier (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 3 TDs)

Nate Frazier (21 ATT, 136 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Arian Smith (3 TAR, 3 REC, 110 YDS, 1 TD)

UMass Top Performers

Passing: AJ Hairston (7-for-16, 121 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

AJ Hairston (7-for-16, 121 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jalen John (9 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Jalen John (9 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 3 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UMass Georgia 351 Total Yards 550 125 Passing Yards 342 226 Rushing Yards 208 2 Turnovers 0

Tennessee 56 – UTEP 0

Tennessee covered the 41.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 54.5-point total.

Tennessee Top Performers

Passing: Nico Iamaleava (17-for-23, 209 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nico Iamaleava (17-for-23, 209 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dylan Sampson (11 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Dylan Sampson (11 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Bru McCoy (6 TAR, 4 REC, 37 YDS, 2 TDs)

UTEP Top Performers

Passing: JP Pickles (10-for-15, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

JP Pickles (10-for-15, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Skyler Locklear (8 ATT, 37 YDS)

Skyler Locklear (8 ATT, 37 YDS) Receiving: Kenny Odom (13 TAR, 8 REC, 70 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UTEP Tennessee 230 Total Yards 460 149 Passing Yards 219 81 Rushing Yards 241 3 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 13 SEC Schedule

Vanderbilt Commodores at LSU Tigers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Nov. 23 Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.