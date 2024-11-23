Titans vs. Texans Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 12 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

Our computer model predicts a victory for the Houston Texans when they meet the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET — for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

On defense, the Texans have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 297.1 yards per game. They rank 14th on offense (342.9 yards per game). The Titans have been sputtering offensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 17 points per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 26.3 points per contest (26th-ranked).

Titans vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-7.5) Over (40.5) Texans 30, Titans 14

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has covered just once in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Tennessee games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this year.

Titans games average 40.4 total points, 0.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texans Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Texans an 80.0% chance to win.

Houston has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Texans have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Houston games have hit the over three out of 11 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 4.7 fewer than the average total in this season’s Texans contests.

Titans vs. Texans 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texans 23.5 21.5 22.4 19.8 24.3 22.8 Titans 17 26.3 16.2 22.8 17.8 29.8

