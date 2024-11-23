Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 24
Published 6:11 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
Three games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 79, Georgia 74
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kennesaw State 79, Rutgers 75
- Projected Favorite: Kennesaw State by 3.8 points
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Kennesaw, Georgia
- Venue: KSU Convocation Center
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Pittsburgh 80, Wisconsin 72
- Projected Favorite: Pittsburgh by 8.2 points
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- Venue: Colonial Hall
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
