Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 24

Published 6:11 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Three games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wisconsin Badgers. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: St. John’s 79, Georgia 74
  • Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 4.9 points
  • Pick ATS: Georgia (+8.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas
  • Venue: Imperial Arena
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Kennesaw State 79, Rutgers 75
  • Projected Favorite: Kennesaw State by 3.8 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kennesaw, Georgia
  • Venue: KSU Convocation Center
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Pittsburgh 80, Wisconsin 72
  • Projected Favorite: Pittsburgh by 8.2 points
  • Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
  • Venue: Colonial Hall
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

