Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 23? Published 12:23 am Saturday, November 23, 2024

Should you wager on Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 47 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.