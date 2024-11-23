Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 23?
Published 12:23 am Saturday, November 23, 2024
Should you bet on Steven Stamkos to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|16:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.