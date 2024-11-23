Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:17 pm Saturday, November 23, 2024
Tyjae Spears has been ruled out for the Tennessee Titans’ Week 12 game against the Houston Texans. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Spears’ stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Spears has rushed for 161 yards on 43 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and has 17 catches (18 targets) for 88 yards.
Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Out (LP)
- Spears makes an appearance on the injury list this week (out, concussion).
- The Titans have no other running back on the injury report.
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 24, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Texans -8
- Total: 40.5 points
Spears 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|43
|161
|1
|3.7
|18
|17
|88
|0
Spears Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|21
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|6
|20
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|2
|7
|0
|4
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|15
|39
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|7
|47
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
