Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, November 25
Published 7:22 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
Monday’s college basketball schedule features several interesting games, including a matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the UConn Huskies, and there are our best bets against the spread for 10 games in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Memphis +8.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. UConn Huskies
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Auburn -3.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Auburn by 13.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +12.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Minnesota by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Minnesota (-12.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Southern Indiana +3.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Southern Indiana by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Colorado +6.5 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Colorado by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne -3.5 vs. Drexel
- Matchup: Drexel Dragons vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-3.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Oregon State +6.5 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Troy -11.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Troy Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Troy by 19 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Troy (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky -2.5 vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Eastern Kentucky by 9.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: South Carolina +6.5 vs. Xavier
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
