Devils vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 25 Published 7:42 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

The injury report for the New Jersey Devils (14-7-2) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-11-3) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 25.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Santeri Hatakka D Out Shoulder Curtis Lazar C Out Knee Nathan Bastian RW Out Jaw

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Spencer Stastney D Out Personal

Devils vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Devils Season Insights

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (79 total, 3.4 per game).

New Jersey has allowed 60 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

Their +19 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 50 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Nashville’s total of 65 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

Devils vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-159) Predators (+133) 6

