Hawks vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today – November 25 Published 4:33 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Currently, the Dallas Mavericks (9-7) have three players on the injury report, including Luka Doncic, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (7-10) at State Farm Arena on Monday, November 25 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks have one player on the injury report.

In their last time out, the Hawks lost 136-122 to the Bulls on Friday. In the Hawks’ loss, Trae Young led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding one rebound and 13 assists).

The Mavericks’ last game on Friday ended in a 123-120 win against the Nuggets. Naji Marshall scored 26 points in the Mavericks’ victory, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dante Exum PG Out Wrist Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Shoulder 12.6 6.4 1 Luka Doncic PG Out Wrist 28.1 7.6 7.6

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

