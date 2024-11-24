How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25

Published 8:23 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will be in action in five games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Boston College Eagles at Baha Mar Convention Center.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 7 LSU Tigers at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Alabama State Hornets at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Missouri Tigers at Syracuse Orange

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET

