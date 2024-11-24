How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25 Published 8:21 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court across five games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Auburn Tigers taking on the Iowa State Cyclones at Lahaina Civic Center.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Memphis Tigers at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 4 Auburn Tigers at No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Little Rock Trojans at No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dayton Flyers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.