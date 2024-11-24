How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 25
Published 5:21 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024
There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Duke Blue Devils versus the Kansas State Wildcats.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Southern Jaguars at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 7 LSU Tigers at Washington Huskies
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Alabama State Hornets at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 23 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
No. 2 UConn Huskies at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
