Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, November 25 Published 11:11 pm Sunday, November 24, 2024

There are five games featuring a ranked team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Auburn Tigers versus the Iowa State Cyclones. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, keep scrolling.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 75, UConn 71

Memphis 75, UConn 71 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 3.8 points

Memphis by 3.8 points Pick ATS: Memphis (+8.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the UConn-Memphis spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 58

Arkansas 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 58 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 30.2 points

Arkansas by 30.2 points Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+34.5)

Bet on the Arkansas-Maryland-Eastern Shore spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 77, Iowa State 63

Auburn 77, Iowa State 63 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 13.9 points

Auburn by 13.9 points Pick ATS: Auburn (-3.5)

Bet on the Iowa State-Auburn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Little Rock Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, Little Rock 66

Illinois 82, Little Rock 66 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 15.9 points

Illinois by 15.9 points Pick ATS: Little Rock (+20.5)

Bet on the Illinois-Little Rock spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Dayton Flyers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: North Carolina 80, Dayton 72

North Carolina 80, Dayton 72 Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 7.8 points

North Carolina by 7.8 points Pick ATS: North Carolina (-6.5)

Bet on the North Carolina-Dayton spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Venue: Lahaina Civic Center

Lahaina Civic Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.