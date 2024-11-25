Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 26
Published 7:31 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Tuesday, the San Diego State Aztecs and Creighton Bluejays take the court at MGM Grand Garden Arena, one of the 10 games our computer model suggested in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: San Diego State +5.5 vs. Creighton
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 8.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-5.5)
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UNC Greensboro -4.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: UNC Greensboro by 14.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Greensboro (-4.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Manhattan +16.5 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Virginia by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Virginia (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Gardner-Webb -2.5 vs. SE Louisiana
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Gardner-Webb by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gardner-Webb (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +20.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 13.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-20.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Stanford -1.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Stanford by 8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stanford (-1.5)
- TV Channel: truTV
ATS Pick: Belmont -0.5 vs. Loyola Marymount
- Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Belmont Bruins
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Belmont by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Belmont (-0.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Austin Peay +1.5 vs. Georgia State
- Matchup: Austin Peay Governors vs. Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Austin Peay by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Long Beach State +7.5 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Long Beach State Beach
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: UTEP by 2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTEP (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +8.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Detroit Mercy Titans
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- Computer Projection: Tulsa by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulsa (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
