Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on November 25 Published 5:43 am Monday, November 25, 2024

Pay attention to Jesper Bratt and Filip Forsberg in particular on Monday, when the New Jersey Devils play the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 25

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Devils (-158)

Devils (-158) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Devils Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jesper Bratt 23 10 18 28 Jack Hughes 23 8 17 25 Nico Hischier 23 10 11 21 Stefan Noesen 23 10 8 18 Dougie Hamilton 23 3 14 17 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 21 8 8 16 Roman Josi 21 4 12 16 Ryan O’Reilly 21 3 9 12 Jonathan Marchessault 21 4 8 12 Steven Stamkos 21 7 4 11

Devils vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Devils’ 79 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

New Jersey ranks 14th in total goals against, giving up 2.6 goals per game (60 total) in league action.

The Devils have the league’s second-best power-play conversion rate at 30.99%.

The Predators have the NHL’s 29th-ranked scoring offense (50 total goals, 2.4 per game).

Nashville has allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (22.73%) ranks ninth-best in the league.

