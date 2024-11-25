Buy Tickets for New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on November 25
Published 5:43 am Monday, November 25, 2024
Pay attention to Jesper Bratt and Filip Forsberg in particular on Monday, when the New Jersey Devils play the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Devils vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-158)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Devils Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jesper Bratt
|23
|10
|18
|28
|Jack Hughes
|23
|8
|17
|25
|Nico Hischier
|23
|10
|11
|21
|Stefan Noesen
|23
|10
|8
|18
|Dougie Hamilton
|23
|3
|14
|17
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|21
|8
|8
|16
|Roman Josi
|21
|4
|12
|16
|Ryan O’Reilly
|21
|3
|9
|12
|Jonathan Marchessault
|21
|4
|8
|12
|Steven Stamkos
|21
|7
|4
|11
Devils vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Devils’ 79 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- New Jersey ranks 14th in total goals against, giving up 2.6 goals per game (60 total) in league action.
- The Devils have the league’s second-best power-play conversion rate at 30.99%.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 29th-ranked scoring offense (50 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- Nashville has allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (22.73%) ranks ninth-best in the league.
