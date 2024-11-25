Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 25 Published 6:17 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) take on the Dallas Mavericks (9-8) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Mavericks 119 – Hawks 112

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)

Mavericks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.3)

Mavericks (-7.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Hawks (6-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.3% of the time, 17.6% less often than the Mavericks (9-8-0) this year.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (12.5%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2024-25, Dallas and its opponents don’t do it as often (52.9% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (70.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Mavericks are 3-3, while the Hawks are 3-5 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 120.5 points allowed per game, but their offense has been more consistent, putting up 115.4 points per game (10th-ranked in league).

This season, Atlanta is averaging 44.6 boards per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Hawks have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking fourth-best in the NBA with 29.1 dimes per game.

Atlanta is committing 15.5 turnovers per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.4 turnovers per game (second-best).

The Hawks are making 12.4 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 34.2% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA (116.2 points per game). On defense they are ninth (110.7 points conceded per game).

Dallas collects 45.2 rebounds per game and give up 44.9 boards, ranking ninth and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

At 25.3 assists per game, the Mavericks are 17th in the NBA.

Dallas is eighth in the league in turnovers per game (12.5) and 19th in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Mavericks make 11.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 23rd and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.