Hawks vs. Nuggets Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 8
Published 5:24 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) square off against the Denver Nuggets (9-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The matchup airs on ALT and FDSSE.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks vs. Nuggets 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Nuggets
|115.4
|Points Avg.
|117.5
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.7
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|39.6%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.
- So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 5.3 assists and 10.4 rebounds per outing.
- Young connects on 2.8 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
- Dyson Daniels records 3.2 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Nuggets’ Top Players
- Nikola Jokic has shown out this season to lead active Nuggets players in points (30.3 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (11.3 per game).
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 2.7 made threes per game.
- Russell Westbrook’s 1.4 steals and Peyton Watson’s 1.1 blocks per game are key to the Nuggets’ defensive performance.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/4
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Hawks or Nuggets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Nuggets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/27
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|12/1
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/3
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/5
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/7
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/22
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|12/25
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|12/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.