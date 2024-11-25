Hawks vs. Nuggets Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 8 Published 5:24 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) square off against the Denver Nuggets (9-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The matchup airs on ALT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Nuggets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Nuggets 115.4 Points Avg. 117.5 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 45.8% Field Goal % 47.8% 34.2% Three Point % 39.6%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.

So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 5.3 assists and 10.4 rebounds per outing.

Young connects on 2.8 threes per game to lead active Hawks.

Dyson Daniels records 3.2 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.

Nuggets’ Top Players

Nikola Jokic has shown out this season to lead active Nuggets players in points (30.3 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (11.3 per game).

Michael Porter Jr. averages 2.7 made threes per game.

Russell Westbrook’s 1.4 steals and Peyton Watson’s 1.1 blocks per game are key to the Nuggets’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home –

Nuggets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/27 Jazz – Away – 12/1 Clippers – Away – 12/3 Warriors – Home – 12/5 Cavaliers – Away – 12/7 Wizards – Away – 12/8 Hawks – Away – 12/19 Trail Blazers – Away – 12/22 Pelicans – Away – 12/23 Suns – Home – 12/25 Suns – Away – 12/27 Cavaliers – Home –

