Published 5:24 am Monday, November 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Nuggets Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 8

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) square off against the Denver Nuggets (9-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The matchup airs on ALT and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ALT and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Nuggets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Nuggets
115.4 Points Avg. 117.5
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7
45.8% Field Goal % 47.8%
34.2% Three Point % 39.6%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game for the Hawks.
  • So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 5.3 assists and 10.4 rebounds per outing.
  • Young connects on 2.8 threes per game to lead active Hawks.
  • Dyson Daniels records 3.2 steals per game. Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.

Nuggets’ Top Players

  • Nikola Jokic has shown out this season to lead active Nuggets players in points (30.3 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (11.3 per game).
  • Michael Porter Jr. averages 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Russell Westbrook’s 1.4 steals and Peyton Watson’s 1.1 blocks per game are key to the Nuggets’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home
12/4 Bucks Away
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home

Nuggets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/27 Jazz Away
12/1 Clippers Away
12/3 Warriors Home
12/5 Cavaliers Away
12/7 Wizards Away
12/8 Hawks Away
12/19 Trail Blazers Away
12/22 Pelicans Away
12/23 Suns Home
12/25 Suns Away
12/27 Cavaliers Home

