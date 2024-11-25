How to Watch the Hawks vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25 Published 12:46 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks (9-8) face the Atlanta Hawks (7-10) at State Farm Arena on November 25, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Mavericks’ opponents have hit.

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.

The Hawks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank ninth.

The Hawks record 115.4 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 110.7 the Mavericks allow.

Atlanta is 6-6 when scoring more than 110.7 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 47.2% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

Dallas has compiled a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Mavericks put up just 4.3 fewer points per game (116.2) than the Hawks give up to opponents (120.5).

When it scores more than 120.5 points, Dallas is 3-1.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are posting 116.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.9 more points than they’re averaging in away games (114).

Atlanta is ceding 120.1 points per game this season at home, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (120.9).

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Hawks have performed better when playing at home this season, draining 12.4 per game, compared to 12.3 in road games. Meanwhile, they’ve put up a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 34.4% mark when playing on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks are not as good offensively, averaging 115.7 points per game, compared to 116.8 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 103.9 points per game at home, compared to 118.4 on the road.

At home Dallas is allowing 103.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than it is away (118.4).

The Mavericks collect one more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (24.8).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Mavericks Injuries