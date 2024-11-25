How to Watch the NBA Today, November 26 Published 11:16 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

The Houston Rockets versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one game in particular to catch on a Tuesday NBA schedule that has five competitive matchups.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 26

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and CHSN

MNMT and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN

SCHN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW

KJZZ and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

