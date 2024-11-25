How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26
Published 8:29 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Duke Blue Devils versus the Kansas Jayhawks.
Today’s Top 25 Games
San Diego State Aztecs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TBS
No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
