How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 8:29 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Duke Blue Devils versus the Kansas Jayhawks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

