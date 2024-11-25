How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26
Published 5:34 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Oregon Ducks take the court in one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked team.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 21 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
UMKC Kangaroos at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
