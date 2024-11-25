How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 5:34 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Oregon Ducks take the court in one of five games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked team.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 21 Oregon Ducks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

