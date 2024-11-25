NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Mavericks Picks for November 25 Published 4:35 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) play the Dallas Mavericks (9-8) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE.

Want to make an informed wager on Monday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 2.5)

Atlanta has six wins in 17 games against the spread this year.

Dallas has nine wins in 17 games against the spread this season.

The Hawks have won once ATS (1-7) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Mavericks are 4-2.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (238.5)





Hawks games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 238.5 points six times.

The Mavericks and their opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in five of 17 games this season.

Atlanta has an average total of 232.9 in its contests this year, 5.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Dallas’ contests this season is 228.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Mavericks are the league’s seventh-highest scoring team this season compared to the ninth-ranked Hawks.

This game features the league’s 15th-ranked (Mavericks) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Mavericks (+115)

This season, the Hawks have won three out of the eight games in which they’ve been favored.

The Mavericks have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 3-4 when it’s favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Dallas has won three of six games when listed as at least +115 or better on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 58.3% chance to win.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.