November 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild take the ice for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Monday.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Monday is available for you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch November 25 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Nashville Predators @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Ottawa Senators 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.