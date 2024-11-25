November 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:16 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild take the ice for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Monday.
Coverage of all the NHL action on Monday is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch November 25 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Nashville Predators @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Florida Panthers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Ottawa Senators
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Minnesota Wild
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.