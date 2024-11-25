Panthers open season with two wins Published 3:15 pm Monday, November 25, 2024

The Cumberland Gap Panthers have opened the 2024-25 basketball season in impressive fashion. They visited the J. Frank White Academy Knights last Tuesday and rolled to a 75-11 win at LMU’s Tex Turner Arena, then traveled to Wartburg Central on Thursday and downed the Bulldogs 81-60.

Gavin Surber led a balanced Panther attack with 13 points in the win over JFWA. At Wartburg, big man Gavin Barton had a huge night with a double double while Brady Harris and Kolton Goins scored with 25 points each.

The Panthers are scheduled to hose West Greene on Monday and Sunbright on Tuesday

(Photo submitted)