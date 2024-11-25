Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Devils Game – November 25
Published 5:24 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, facing the New Jersey Devils. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
Predators vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 21 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -11, and is averaging 25:25 on the ice.
- Josi has 16 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
- Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (21 opportunities).
- Through 21 games, he has 16 points, with six multi-point games.
Devils Defensive Insights
- The Devils rank 14th in goals against, conceding 60 total goals (2.6 per game) in league action.
- Its +19 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.
- The Devils have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Devils
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|21
|Games
|0
|16
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
