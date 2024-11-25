Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Devils Game – November 25 Published 5:24 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, facing the New Jersey Devils. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Predators vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 21 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -11, and is averaging 25:25 on the ice.

Josi has 16 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and eight assists.

Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 10 times this season in games with a set points prop (21 opportunities).

Through 21 games, he has 16 points, with six multi-point games.

Devils Defensive Insights

The Devils rank 14th in goals against, conceding 60 total goals (2.6 per game) in league action.

Its +19 goal differential is the sixth-best in the league.

The Devils have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Devils

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 21 Games 0 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

