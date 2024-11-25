Tennessee vs. Syracuse Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 3
Published 4:05 pm Monday, November 25, 2024
The Syracuse Orange (3-2) will meet the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee vs. Syracuse 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Syracuse
|82.2
|Points For
|80.8
|58.0
|Points Against
|79.6
|53.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|35.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|45.2%
|41.1%
|Three Point %
|25.7%
|27.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.0%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers in scoring, averaging 17.7 points per game.
- Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.7 assists a game and Felix Okpara paces the squad with 5.8 rebounds per outing.
- Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, hitting 3.8 per game.
- Tennessee’s blocks leader is Okpara, who averages 1.7 per game. Jahmai Mashack leads the team averaging 2.3 steals an outing.
Syracuse’s Top Players
- The Orange leader in scoring is JJ Starling with 21.4 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game.
- When it comes to Syracuse leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Donnie Freeman with 8.6 rebounds per game and Eddie Lampkin Jr. with 3.8 assists per game.
- Starling makes more threes per game than any other member of the Orange, cashing in 1.8 treys per game.
- Syracuse’s Jaquan Carlos has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.2 per game and Chris Bunch is first in blocks with 1.0 per game.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|W 64-42
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Baylor
|W 77-62
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|–
|Madison Square Garden | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|–
|State Farm Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|Texas
|L 70-66
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2024
|Texas Tech
|L 79-74
|Barclays Center
|11/27/2024
|Cornell
|–
|JMA Wireless Dome | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/3/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/7/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|–
|Purcell Pavilion | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/10/2024
|Albany (NY)
|–
|JMA Wireless Dome | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.