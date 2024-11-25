Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Nov. 30 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:25 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers will meet another SEC rival when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Want to see Tennessee play Vanderbilt in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Email newsletter signup

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt statistical matchup

Tennessee Vanderbilt 455.7 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.2 (116th) 284.3 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.2 (62nd) 228.1 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.1 (85th) 227.6 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.1 (107th) 13 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (2nd) 19 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (96th)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Tennessee leaders

In 11 games for the Volunteers, Dylan Sampson has tallied 1,307 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Sampson has contributed 135 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 17 grabs.

In 11 games, Nico Iamaleava has aired it out for 2,245 yards (204.1 yards per game) to go along with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.3%.

When he’s not airing it out, Iamaleava has run for 275 yards (25 yards per game) and one touchdown in 11 games.

In 11 games, Dont’e Thornton has turned 29 targets into 22 catches, 529 yards and four touchdowns for the Volunteers.

Buy Tennessee or Vanderbilt gear at Fanatics!

Vanderbilt leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 2,029 yards (184.5 per game), completing 60% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 games.

In addition, Pavia has run for 671 yards and six TDs.

Sedrick Alexander has rushed for 494 yards (44.9 per game) and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Alexander also has 20 catches for 207 yards and one TD.

Eli Stowers has 44 catches for 568 yards (51.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 11 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.