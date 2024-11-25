Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Published 12:23 am Monday, November 25, 2024
In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Jonathan Marchessault to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- He has a 6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (2.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|1
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Home
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
