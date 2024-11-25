Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25? Published 12:23 am Monday, November 25, 2024

In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Roman Josi to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Josi has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (2.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 27:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 24:50 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:42 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 0 2 23:45 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 25:04 Home L 3-0

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

