Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25?
Published 12:23 am Monday, November 25, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 13% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 60 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|16:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
