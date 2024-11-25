Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 25? Published 12:23 am Monday, November 25, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 13% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 60 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0

Predators vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

