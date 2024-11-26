Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, November 27
Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The UNC Greensboro Spartans versus the UTEP Miners is a game to watch on the Wednesday college basketball slate that has a lot of thrilling matchups. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UNC Greensboro +1.5 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. UTEP Miners
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: UNC Greensboro by 17.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTEP (-1.5)
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +10.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Eastern Kentucky by 4.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-10.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: Davidson +15.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Cornell +9.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Cornell Big Red at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Syracuse by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Syracuse (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: San Diego State +3.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 4.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-3.5)
- TV Channel: MAX
ATS Pick: Rider +17.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Rider Broncs at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 10.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-17.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UMBC -5.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Morgan State Bears at UMBC Retrievers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: UMBC by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMBC (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Long Beach State +2.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Long Beach State by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Jose State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Merrimack -1.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 6.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ball State +3.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 27
- Computer Projection: Ball State by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Richmond (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
