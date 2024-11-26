Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will play the Washington Commanders and their fourth-ranked passing defense (189.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his game versus the Commanders, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Ridley is 17th at his position and 92nd in the league in fantasy points, with 88.6 (8.1 per game).

Ridley has picked up 235 yards receiving, on 14 catches (21 targets), with two touchdowns and an average of 11.8 fantasy points (35.5 total) during his past three games.

Ridley has accumulated 55.4 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in his past five games. He has 451 yards receiving, on 29 catches (44 targets), and two touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley picked up 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Ridley picked up 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

