Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 27

The Atlanta Hawks’ (7-11) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Wednesday, November 27 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-1, four injured players) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers took care of business in their most recent game 122-108 against the Raptors on Sunday. Donovan Mitchell’s team-high 26 points led the Cavaliers in the win.

The Hawks fell in their last matchup 129-119 against the Mavericks on Monday. Jalen Johnson’s team-leading 28 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Emoni Bates SF Out Knee Max Strus SF Out Ankle Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 11.8 2.9 4.5 Dean Wade PF Questionable Ankle 5.5 4.2 1.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FDSOH and FDSSE

