Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), TE Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (189.6 yards allowed per game).

Is Okonkwo a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 36.2 fantasy points (3.3 per game), Okonkwo is 29th at his position and 243rd in the league.

Looking at his past three games, Okonkwo has four receptions on six targets, for 103 yards, and a total of 16.3 fantasy points (5.4 per game).

Okonkwo has accumulated 155 yards receiving, on nine catches (15 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 3.9 fantasy points (19.5 total) in his past five games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo accumulated 13 fantasy points — one catch, 70 yards and one touchdown — last week against the Houston Texans, his best game of the season.

Okonkwo picked up -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

