Community Holiday Dinner at Duncan Hall Dec. 5 Published 11:05 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Organizations serving the community are teaming up to host a free holiday community dinner for anyone unable to prepare a meal.

The dinner will be on Thursday, December 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Duncan Hall in New Tazewell (409 1st Avenue).

If you know someone who is unable to attend, carryout is available.

If you would like to donate food or volunteer to serve, please contact The Realty Group at 423-626-6353 or Stand in the Gap Coalition at 423-300-1302.