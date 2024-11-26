Discover the Best Week 13 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 4:45 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles versus the Baltimore Ravens is a game to watch on a Week 13 NFL slate that has plenty of exciting matchups.
If you’re looking for NFL prop bets for this week’s games, we’re here to assist you. Scroll down and you’ll find NFL player props for each and every matchup.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
Bears at Lions
- Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Jared Goff Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Caleb Williams Props: 229.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 29.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Giants at Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Dolphins at Packers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Josh Jacobs Props: 72.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 15.5 REC YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)
- Devon Achane Props: 53.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Raiders at Chiefs
- Game Time: 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Texans at Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Seahawks at Jets
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Titans at Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Landover, Maryland
Steelers at Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Chargers at Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Cardinals at Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Colts at Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
Buccaneers at Panthers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Rams at Saints
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Eagles at Ravens
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
49ers at Bills
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
Browns at Broncos
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 2
- Location: Denver, Colorado
