How to Pick the Predators vs. Flyers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 27
Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
For the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, we have highlighted the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Flyers Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Wednesday’s total of 5.5 goals 10 times this season.
- A total of 12 of Philadelphia’s games have ended with more than 5.5 goals this season.
- The Predators score 2.36 goals per game, compared to the Flyers’ average of 2.77, adding up to 0.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.
- These two teams are allowing a combined 6.6 goals per game, 1.1 more than this contest’s over/under.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -185
- The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 14 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Nashville is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).
- Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 64.9% to win.
Flyers Moneyline: +154
- Philadelphia has pulled off an upset victory five times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 16 games as the underdog).
- The Flyers have won three games with moneyline odds of +154 or longer (in eight such games).
- Philadelphia’s implied probability to win is 39.4% based on its moneyline odds.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Philadelphia 3
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 17 points in 22 games.
- Filip Forsberg has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- On 33 shots (for three goals) and nine assists, Ryan O’Reilly has recorded 12 points this season.
- Juuse Saros (6-10-2) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .915 for Nashville.
Flyers Points Leaders
- Travis Konecny’s 11 goals and 15 assists in 22 games give him 26 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov has racked up 17 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and nine assists.
- Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim has 13 points, courtesy of five goals (third on team) and eight assists (third).
- Samuel Ersson has a record of 5-2-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 26 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 239 saves and a .902 save percentage, 33rd in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|L 3-0
|Away
|-142
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|W 4-1
|Home
|-146
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|L 5-2
|Away
|+124
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|-185
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|–
Flyers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/20/2024
|Hurricanes
|L 4-1
|Home
|+190
|11/23/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-166
|11/25/2024
|Golden Knights
|L 5-4
|Home
|+119
|11/27/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+154
|11/29/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30/2024
|Blues
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5/2024
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.