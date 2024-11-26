How to Pick the Predators vs. Flyers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 27 Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

For the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, we have highlighted the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.

Predators vs. Flyers Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Wednesday’s total of 5.5 goals 10 times this season.

A total of 12 of Philadelphia’s games have ended with more than 5.5 goals this season.

The Predators score 2.36 goals per game, compared to the Flyers’ average of 2.77, adding up to 0.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.6 goals per game, 1.1 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -185

The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 14 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Nashville is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 64.9% to win.

Flyers Moneyline: +154

Philadelphia has pulled off an upset victory five times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 16 games as the underdog).

The Flyers have won three games with moneyline odds of +154 or longer (in eight such games).

Philadelphia’s implied probability to win is 39.4% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Philadelphia 3

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 17 points in 22 games.

Filip Forsberg has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

On 33 shots (for three goals) and nine assists, Ryan O’Reilly has recorded 12 points this season.

Juuse Saros (6-10-2) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .915 for Nashville.

Flyers Points Leaders

Travis Konecny’s 11 goals and 15 assists in 22 games give him 26 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov has racked up 17 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and nine assists.

Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim has 13 points, courtesy of five goals (third on team) and eight assists (third).

Samuel Ersson has a record of 5-2-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 26 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 239 saves and a .902 save percentage, 33rd in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/20/2024 Kraken L 3-0 Away -142 11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146 11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124 11/27/2024 Flyers – Home -185 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home – 11/30/2024 Wild – Away – 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away –

Flyers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/20/2024 Hurricanes L 4-1 Home +190 11/23/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -166 11/25/2024 Golden Knights L 5-4 Home +119 11/27/2024 Predators – Away +154 11/29/2024 Rangers – Home – 11/30/2024 Blues – Away – 12/5/2024 Panthers – Home –

Nashville vs. Philadelphia Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

