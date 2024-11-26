How to Pick the Predators vs. Flyers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 27

Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

For the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, we have highlighted the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.

Predators vs. Flyers Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Wednesday’s total of 5.5 goals 10 times this season.
  • A total of 12 of Philadelphia’s games have ended with more than 5.5 goals this season.
  • The Predators score 2.36 goals per game, compared to the Flyers’ average of 2.77, adding up to 0.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.
  • These two teams are allowing a combined 6.6 goals per game, 1.1 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -185

  • The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 14 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Nashville is 1-2 (winning 33.3% of the time).
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 64.9% to win.

Flyers Moneyline: +154

  • Philadelphia has pulled off an upset victory five times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 16 games as the underdog).
  • The Flyers have won three games with moneyline odds of +154 or longer (in eight such games).
  • Philadelphia’s implied probability to win is 39.4% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Nashville 4, Philadelphia 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 17 points in 22 games.
  • Filip Forsberg has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
  • On 33 shots (for three goals) and nine assists, Ryan O’Reilly has recorded 12 points this season.
  • Juuse Saros (6-10-2) has a 2.6 goals against average and a save percentage of .915 for Nashville.

Flyers Points Leaders

  • Travis Konecny’s 11 goals and 15 assists in 22 games give him 26 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov has racked up 17 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and nine assists.
  • Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim has 13 points, courtesy of five goals (third on team) and eight assists (third).
  • Samuel Ersson has a record of 5-2-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 26 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 239 saves and a .902 save percentage, 33rd in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/20/2024 Kraken L 3-0 Away -142
11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146
11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124
11/27/2024 Flyers Home -185
11/29/2024 Lightning Home
11/30/2024 Wild Away
12/4/2024 Maple Leafs Away

Flyers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/20/2024 Hurricanes L 4-1 Home +190
11/23/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -166
11/25/2024 Golden Knights L 5-4 Home +119
11/27/2024 Predators Away +154
11/29/2024 Rangers Home
11/30/2024 Blues Away
12/5/2024 Panthers Home

Nashville vs. Philadelphia Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

