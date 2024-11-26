How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

There are three games featuring an SEC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Houston Cougars versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There are three games featuring an SEC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Houston Cougars versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

Oregon Ducks at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: TBS

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: TBS

