How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 26 Published 12:19 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday’s college basketball slate includes five games with SEC teams in action. Among those games is the Vanderbilt Commodores squaring off against the Arizona Wildcats.

Today’s SEC Games

Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Vanderbilt Commodores at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Western Carolina Catamounts at Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

