How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27

Published 8:20 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes five games with SEC teams in play. Among those games is the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Michigan State Spartans at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

