How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 26 Published 7:17 am Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) welcome in the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-2) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers’ +217 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per contest (287th in college basketball).

On the boards, Tennessee was 10th-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.5 per game) last year. It was 203rd in rebounds allowed (32.4 per game).

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee was 139th in the nation in committing them (14.4 per game) last year. It was eighth-worst in forcing them (11.2 per game).

The Volunteers knocked down 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 their opponents made, shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

The Volunteers ranked 65th in college basketball averaging 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 201st, allowing 81.5 points per 100 possessions.

Western Carolina 2023-24 Stats

The Catamounts were outscored by 9.6 points per game last season with a -287 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.8 points per game (326th in college basketball) and allowed 66.4 per outing (228th in college basketball).

Western Carolina ranked 289th in college basketball with 29.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 254th with 33.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Western Carolina averaged 16.2 turnovers per game (257th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (311th-ranked).

The Catamounts knocked down 3.9 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball) while shooting 26.1% from deep (332nd in college basketball). They made 2.4 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drained 6.3 per game while shooting 32.0%.

The Catamounts’ 73.4 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 310th in college basketball, and the 85.8 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 304th in college basketball.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Western Carolina’s Top Players (2023-24)

Catamounts Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Chelsea Wooten 28 10.2 2.0 2.0 0.8 0.3 2.0 Lonasia Brewer 30 9.3 5.9 2.0 0.5 0.6 0.0 Zanoria Cruz 30 8.1 3.3 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.5 Tyja Beans 25 7.1 4.9 1.2 0.9 0.2 0.1 Jada Burton 29 5.8 3.8 3.8 1.2 0.2 0.1

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

November 26 vs. Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

Western Carolina’s Upcoming Schedule

November 26 at Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

December 6 vs. Gardner-Webb at 11:00 AM ET

December 8 vs. West Georgia at 2:00 PM ET

December 14 at Queens (NC) at 2:00 PM ET

December 19 at Murray State at 7:00 PM ET

December 21 at UNC Asheville at 2:00 PM ET

