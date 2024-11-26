How to Watch the NBA Today, November 27 Published 11:19 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Golden State Warriors is one of 14 exciting options on today’s NBA schedule.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 27

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSC

MNMT and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: KATU and FDSIN

KATU and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL

CHSN and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH

SCHN and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and SportsNet

Gulf Coast Sports and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN

NBCS-CA and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSW

SportsNet LA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, ALT2, and KTVD

KJZZ, ALT2, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN and NBCS-BA

ESPN and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

