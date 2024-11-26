How to Watch the NBA Today, November 27
Published 11:19 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Golden State Warriors is one of 14 exciting options on today’s NBA schedule.
We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 27
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ, ALT2, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
