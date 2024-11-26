How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 27

Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes six games with a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Duke Blue Devils playing the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 6 USC Trojans

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: truTV

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: BallerTV

