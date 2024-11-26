NBA Best Bets: Cavaliers vs. Hawks Picks for November 27 Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-11) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-1) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOH and FDSSE.

If you hope to gain an edge on Wednesday’s game, discover the best bets on the board below (according to our computer predictions).

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 11.5)

Cleveland is 14-4-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta has six wins in 18 games against the spread this season.

As a 11.5-point favorite or greater, the Cavaliers have two wins ATS (2-2).

The Hawks are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 11.5-point underdog or more this season.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)





The Cavaliers and their opponents have gone over 239.5 combined points in seven of 18 games this season.

The Hawks have played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 239.5 points.

Cleveland has had an average of 226.7 points in its games this season, 12.8 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season is 233.1 points, 6.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Cavaliers are the second-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Hawks have scored the sixth-most points.

This matchup features the league’s 29th-ranked (Hawks) and 17th-ranked (Cavaliers) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Cavaliers (-649)

The Cavaliers have been favored in 15 games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Hawks have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

Cleveland has been at least a -649 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +475 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Cavaliers have a 86.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.