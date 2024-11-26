NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 27
Published 10:17 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards square off at Capital One Arena.
Explore our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 27
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Pacers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Cavaliers -11.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -3.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Magic -10.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 9.5 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Grizzlies -8.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8.1 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Pelicans -3.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ, ALT2, and KTVD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -2.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 0.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
