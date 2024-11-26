NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 27 Published 10:17 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards square off at Capital One Arena.

Explore our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 27

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSC

MNMT and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Pacers -10.5

Pacers -10.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)

Over (225.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: KATU and FDSIN

KATU and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Cavaliers -11.5

Cavaliers -11.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.5 total projected points)

Over (235.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -3.5

Heat -3.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Magic -10.5

Magic -10.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 9.5 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 9.5 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL

CHSN and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH

SCHN and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -4.5

Knicks -4.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (230 total projected points)

Over (230 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN and MSG

ESPN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Grizzlies -8.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8.1 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8.1 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.8 total projected points)

Over (226.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Pelicans -3.5

Pelicans -3.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and SportsNet

Gulf Coast Sports and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN

NBCS-CA and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSW

SportsNet LA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, ALT2, and KTVD

KJZZ, ALT2, and KTVD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -2.5

Thunder -2.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN and NBCS-BA

ESPN and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.