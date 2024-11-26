NFL Week 13 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

If you’re wondering about the best bet to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 13, we’re on the Buccaneers at -6 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — see below, because we have plenty more suggestions, which you could use in a parlay.

Best Week 13 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

LAC-ATL | SEA-NYJ | IND-NE | MIA-GB | PIT-CIN

Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 3.1 points Spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks -2 vs. Jets

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Seahawks by 4.0 points Spread: Seahawks -2

Seahawks -2 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Colts -2.5 vs. Patriots

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 5.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Colts by 5.4 points Spread: Colts -2.5

Colts -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -3 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 16.6 points Spread: Packers -3

Packers -3 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 28

Nov. 28 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 5.0 points Spread: Bengals -3

Bengals -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 13 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 51 – Eagles vs. Ravens

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 49.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 45.5 – Cardinals vs. Vikings

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Projected Total: 43.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

43.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48.5 – Bears vs. Lions

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Projected Total: 44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 28

Nov. 28 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 45 – 49ers vs. Bills

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Projected Total: 47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 47 – Dolphins vs. Packers

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers Projected Total: 43.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

43.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 28

Nov. 28 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

