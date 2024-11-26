NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

What’s the best ATS bet to make, considering each of the 16 matchups on the NFL’s Week 13 slate? Our favorite choice against the spread is Chargers -1.5, but we have lots more suggestions for you, which could lead to parlay opportunities, in this article.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 13

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Chargers -1.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks -2 vs. Jets

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Seahawks by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Seahawks -2

Seahawks -2 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Colts -2.5 vs. Patriots

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 5.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Colts by 5.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Colts -2.5

Colts -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -3 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 16.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -3

Packers -3 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 28

Nov. 28 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +3 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -3

Bengals -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints +3 vs. Rams

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Rams -3

Rams -3 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles +3 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 0.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 0.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -3

Ravens -3 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys -3.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cowboys by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Cowboys -3.5 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 28

Nov. 28 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -3.5 vs. Cardinals

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 6.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 6.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -3.5

Vikings -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans -5 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 7.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 7.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -5

Texans -5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Commanders -5.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 11.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 11.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -5.5

Commanders -5.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos -5.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 17.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 17.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Broncos -5.5

Broncos -5.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 2

Dec. 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers -6 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 19.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 19.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -6

Buccaneers -6 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -7 vs. 49ers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 14.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 14.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -7

Bills -7 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 1

Dec. 1 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -10 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 23.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 23.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -10

Lions -10 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 28

Nov. 28 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -12.5 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 20.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 20.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -12.5

Chiefs -12.5 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 29

Nov. 29 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

